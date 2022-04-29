Slate of New Original Series and Shorts Announced at Disney Junior Fun Fest

At today’s Disney Junior Fun Fest, taking place at Disney California Adventure, the network for kids ages 2-7 announced its new slate of original programming through 2024. We were at the Fun Fest for the announcements, so you can watch our video of the presentation below, or find out all the details further down.

New Original Series:

Hey A.J.

Produced by: Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Junior

Based on books created by: Martellus Bennett

Executive Producers: Martellus Bennett, Jeff ”Swampy” Marsh and Michael Hodges

Inspired by former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion and children’s book author Martellus Bennett’s family, Hey A.J. is a high-energy adventure comedy about a curious and extremely imaginative 7-year-old girl, A.J. Whether imagining a long car drive is an exciting rocket ride or turning a grocery store line into a dance party, A.J. uses her big imagination to make any situation more fun and exciting.

Kindergarten: The Musical

Produced by: Oddbot Entertainment in association with Disney Junior

Creators: Michelle Lewis and Charlton Pettus

Executive Producers: Tom Warburton, Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley, Charlton Pettus and Dan Petty

Co-Executive Producer/Story Editor: Laurie Israel

Kindergarten: The Musical is an animated musical series about navigating all of the ”firsts” young kids experience while attending kindergarten. Whether having your own set of school supplies for the first time, finding a place to sit in the lunchroom or making a new friend, kindergartners can feel so many feelings that are sometimes hard to express with just words; singing about it feels more comforting and expressive. The series follows 5-year-old Birdy, who, with the help of her amazing teacher and new friends, uses her imagination to express her fears, excitement and joy through big Broadway-style song and dance numbers, proving that kindergarten is just like a big stage and there is nothing a good song can’t fix.

RoboGobo

Produced by: Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior

Creator/Executive Producer/Supervising Director: Chris Gilligan

Developed for Television by/Co-Executive Producer/Story Editor: Matt Hoverman

RoboGobo highlights five adorable pets without a home — until kid inventor Jax adopts them and gives them super-powered robo-suits. Now Hopper, Boomer, Allie, Shelly and Winger are a team of superheroes saving other pets in trouble and learning how to become a family in the process.

SuperKitties

Produced by: Silvergate Media in association with Disney Junior

Creator/Executive Producer: Paula Rosenthal

Co-Executive Producer: Kirk Van Wormer

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed new series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and ”pawesome” place. Defeating villains and imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving.

New Original Short-Form:

Me & Mickey

Me & Mickey is a new series of vlog-style video shorts featuring Disney’s #1 star, Mickey Mouse, as he invites preschoolers to laugh and play along as he talks about everyday topics familiar to their lives, including morning and nighttime routines and packing a backpack, and also engages with silly games and challenges like ”Super Silly Stare Off,” ”Talk Like a Pirate” and ”Super Silly Dance Party.”

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh (working title) is a new musical short-form series starring Winnie the Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Series Renewal:

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Season 2

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

Executive Producer: Chelsea Beyl

Co-Executive Producer/Art Director: Frank Montagna

Producer: Ciara Anderson

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery is a fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families inspired by the beloved world of Alice in Wonderland . The series centers on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together.

Previously Announced Series:

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends

John Stamos will be voicing the role of Iron Man/Tony Stark Spidey and His Amazing Friends .

. The additional new Marvel heroes and villains that will be featured in season two are Ant-Man (voiced by Sean Giambrone), Wasp (voiced by Maya Tuttle), Reptil (voiced by Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (voiced by Jaiden Klein), Sandman (voiced by Tom Wilson) and Electro (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin).

The new season premieres August 2022 and will include a new ”Glow Webs Glow” storyline.

Season two will also feature four new original songs and a ”Glow Webs Glow” anthem song by series’ songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

John Stamos also stars as the voice of Captain Salty Bones in the upcoming summer tentpole episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse . In Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure , legendary pirate Captain Salty Bones invites Mickey, Minnie and friends to join the biggest treasure hunt ever and see if they can become true pirates.

. In , legendary pirate Captain Salty Bones invites Mickey, Minnie and friends to join the biggest treasure hunt ever and see if they can become true pirates. Series star Harvey Guillén, who voices the role of Funny the Funhouse in the series, was at Disney Junior Fun Fest to help announce the new 22-minute special, which also features recurring guest stars Jenifer Lewis as Wheezelene and Richard Kind as Cheezel and is set to premiere August 2022.

Eureka!

Eureka! tells the story of a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. Utilizing creative out-of-the-box thinking, she designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. With the help of her supportive parents, teacher, best friends — Pepper and Barry — and beloved pet mammoth Murphy, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary … she’s extraordinary.

tells the story of a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. Utilizing creative out-of-the-box thinking, she designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. With the help of her supportive parents, teacher, best friends — Pepper and Barry — and beloved pet mammoth Murphy, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary … she’s extraordinary. The new series is set to premiere on June 22nd, 2022.

Series star Ruth Righi (voice of Eureka) was on-hand during the Disney Junior Fun Fest event to reveal a first look at the series’ main title theme song, which is performed by Lexi Underwood ( Disney+ Sneakerella).

Firebuds

From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Gerber ( Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First ), Firebuds is a music-filled series following a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero.

and ), is a music-filled series following a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero. The series premieres fall 2022.

During Disney Junior Fun Fest, it was announced that Lou Diamond Phillips and Yvette Nicole Brown would be joining the previously announced voice cast as co-fire chiefs, Chief Bill and Chief Faye. Brown was on-hand during the event to reveal a first look at the main title theme song, which is written and performed by the series’ songwriter Beau Black (The Lion Guard).

Pupstruction

