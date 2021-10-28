Disney Junior Picks Up Comedy-Adventure Series “Firebuds” from Creator of “Elena of Avalor”

Polish your hubcaps and rev those engines for Disney Junior’s new animated comedy-adventure Firebuds! Set to debut in 2022, the series follows a group of kids and their vehicle sidekicks.

What’s Happening:

which hails from creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney’s ). Firebuds is a music-filled series that follows a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks.

is a music-filled series that follows a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks. In each episode they’ll embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero.

The series is slated to premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+

will be the first series from Gerber to debut as part of his Disney Branded Television overall development deal. It will be produced under his new banner, Electric Emu. Additionally, Gerber has a second project in development with Kris Wimberly. Both worked together on Elena of Avalor and Wemberly serves as a director on Firebuds .

and Wemberly serves as a director on . This second series is created by Wimberly, follows a time-traveling treasure hunter and will be executive produced by both Wimberly and Gerber.

Synopsis:

“Set in a fantastical world where talking vehicles live, work and play with the humans who drive them, Firebuds follows a boy and his firetruck as they team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems, both big and small. Whether rescuing a young car that’s stuck in a tree, tracking down lost Dalmatian puppies or helping their neighbors stock up on emergency supplies during a blackout, the Firebuds highlight the importance of teamwork and helping your fellow citizens. Each episode is comprised of two 11 minute stories and features at least one new original song.”

What They’re Saying:

Craig Gerber: “Firebuds is about the spirit of community service and thinking about others before yourself. Just like our young heroes are trying to follow in their parents’ ‘tire treads,’ we are hoping to inspire children to embrace volunteerism and helping others. It is personally a very meaningful show for me and the perfect way to launch this next chapter of my career with Disney.”

Meet the Firebuds Team:

Bo the optimistic and brave leader, voiced by Declan Whaley ( Criminal Minds )

the optimistic and brave leader, voiced by Declan Whaley ( ) Flash a young fire engine and Bo’s best friend, voiced by Terrence Little Gardenhigh ( Danger Force )

a young fire engine and Bo’s best friend, voiced by Terrence Little Gardenhigh ( ) Violet a fearless and confident young girl who is always cool under pressure, voiced by Vivian Vencer ( Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

a fearless and confident young girl who is always cool under pressure, voiced by Vivian Vencer ( Axl Violet’s funny and outgoing ambulance friend, voiced by Lily Sanfelippo ( Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Violet’s funny and outgoing ambulance friend, voiced by Lily Sanfelippo ( Jayden Bo’s imaginative and inventive neighbor, voiced by JeCobi Swain ( Home Economics

Bo’s imaginative and inventive neighbor, voiced by JeCobi Swain ( Piston Jayden’s safety-conscious police car sidekick, voiced by Caleb Paddock (Adult Beginners)

Creative Team:

In addition to Gerber, Matt Hoverman ( Fancy Nancy I Feel Bad ), Leanna Dindal ( The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Tangled: The Series ) and Norma Sepulveda ( Elena of Avalor ) make up the writing team.

), Leanna Dindal ( ) and Norma Sepulveda ( ) make up the writing team. Francis Giglio ( DC Super Hero Girls ) is art director, and Rob Pratt and Craig Simpson (both from Elena of Avalor ) are supervising director and producer, respectively.

) is art director, and Rob Pratt and Craig Simpson (both from ) are supervising director and producer, respectively. The episodic directors are Kris Wimberly ( Elena of Avalor ) and Julius Aguimatang ( Mulan

) and Julius Aguimatang ( The music team consists of Beau Black ( The Lion Guard All Hail King Julien ) as composer.

) as composer. Firebuds is a production of Disney Television Animation.