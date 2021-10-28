Disney Junior Picks Up Comedy-Adventure Series “Firebuds” from Creator of “Elena of Avalor”

by | Oct 28, 2021 12:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Polish your hubcaps and rev those engines for Disney Junior’s new animated comedy-adventure Firebuds! Set to debut in 2022, the series follows a group of kids and their vehicle sidekicks.

(Disney/Craig Gerber)

(Disney/Craig Gerber)

What’s Happening: 

  • Disney Junior has announced an order for the series Firebuds which hails from creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney’s Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First).
  • Firebuds is a music-filled series that follows a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks.
  • In each episode they’ll embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero.
  • The series is slated to premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2022.
  • Firebuds will be the first series from Gerber to debut as part of his Disney Branded Television overall development deal. It will be produced under his new banner, Electric Emu.
  • Additionally, Gerber has a second project in development with Kris Wimberly. Both worked together on Elena of Avalor and Wemberly serves as a director on Firebuds.
  • This second series is created by Wimberly, follows a time-traveling treasure hunter and will be executive produced by both Wimberly and Gerber.

Synopsis:

  • “Set in a fantastical world where talking vehicles live, work and play with the humans who drive them, Firebuds follows a boy and his firetruck as they team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems, both big and small. Whether rescuing a young car that’s stuck in a tree, tracking down lost Dalmatian puppies or helping their neighbors stock up on emergency supplies during a blackout, the Firebuds highlight the importance of teamwork and helping your fellow citizens. Each episode is comprised of two 11 minute stories and features at least one new original song.”
(Disney/Craig Gerber)

(Disney/Craig Gerber)

What They’re Saying:

  • Craig Gerber: “Firebuds is about the spirit of community service and thinking about others before yourself. Just like our young heroes are trying to follow in their parents’ ‘tire treads,’ we are hoping to inspire children to embrace volunteerism and helping others. It is personally a very meaningful show for me and the perfect way to launch this next chapter of my career with Disney.”

Meet the Firebuds Team:

  • Bo the optimistic and brave leader, voiced by Declan Whaley (Criminal Minds)
  • Flash a young fire engine and Bo’s best friend, voiced by Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force)
  • Violet a fearless and confident young girl who is always cool under pressure, voiced by Vivian Vencer (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure)
  • Axl Violet’s funny and outgoing ambulance friend, voiced by Lily Sanfelippo (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends)
  • Jayden Bo’s imaginative and inventive neighbor, voiced by JeCobi Swain (Home Economics)
  • Piston Jayden’s safety-conscious police car sidekick, voiced by Caleb Paddock (Adult Beginners)

Creative Team:

  • In addition to Gerber, Matt Hoverman (Fancy Nancy) is story editor, and Krystal Banzon (I Feel Bad), Leanna Dindal (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), Jeremy Shipp (Tangled: The Series) and Norma Sepulveda (Elena of Avalor) make up the writing team.
  • Francis Giglio (DC Super Hero Girls) is art director, and Rob Pratt and Craig Simpson (both from Elena of Avalor) are supervising director and producer, respectively.
  • The episodic directors are Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor) and Julius Aguimatang (Mulan).
  • The music team consists of Beau Black (The Lion Guard) as the series songwriter and Frederik Wiedmann (All Hail King Julien) as composer.
  • Firebuds is a production of Disney Television Animation.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed