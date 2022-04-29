New “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Featurette Shows Us “Other Versions” of Wanda

Marvel has shared a new featurette for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it gives us a look at “other versions” of Wanda Maximoff.

Continuing the character’s stroy after WandaVision on Disney+ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Wanda.

on will see the return of Wanda. The featurette sees Kevin Feige explain that we will meet other versions of the character in the upcoming film.

Elizabeth Olsen explains that she enjoyed the progression of her character: “I think WandaVision was this journey of her, for the first time, taking her own life in her own hands and it was fun transitioning from her experience to this movie.”

We also see more of Wanda’s interaction with Strange, in which her asks for her help and tells her it will “get her back on the lunchbox.”

Check out the new featurette below:

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: