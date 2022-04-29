This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:

Monday, May 2 Daytime exclusive: Dave Coulier Gabrielle Bernstein ( Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace ) Erica Garza (Sex addiction) Dr. Lipi Roy (Addiction medicine specialist)

Tuesday, May 3 Exclusive interview: Cheryl Burke ( Dancing With the Stars Burke in the Game ) Sonya Curry ( Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose ) Nia Dennis (Former UCLA gymnast)

Wednesday, May 4 – Mission possible: Incredible Real-life Stories Man who found his birth sister Fashion designer aiming to change the retail business Woman motivated to find stories of human kindness in all 50 states

Thursday, May 5 Jane Lynch ( Funny Girl) Councilmember Will Jawando ( My Seven Black Fathers ) Julie Morgenstern (How to get your life organized)

Friday, May 6 – Mother’s Day brunch extravaganza! Stories of the good, the bad, and the funny from some of the moms we love Exclusive performance from BeBe Winans



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.