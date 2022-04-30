Disneyland President Ken Potrock Shares Video Acknowledging One Year Since Disneyland’s Reopening

Disneyland President Ken Potrock has taken to Instagram to acknowledge the one year anniversary of the triumphant reopening of the parks of the Disneyland Resort and acknowledged many of the milestones of the phased reopening over the last year.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland President Ken Potrock has taken to Instagram to reflect on the anniversary of this important day. One year ago, Disneyland reopened after having been closed for over a year after what was supposed to be a two week closure due to the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

After an original announcement that the parks of the Disneyland Resort would reopen in July of 2020, it wasn’t until much later, on April 30th, 2021 that the parks reopened, though sister parks around the world had already reopened.

Potrock captioned the video: “One year ago today, we reopened Disneyland after a 412-day closure. Since then, our momentum has continued to build as we’ve brought back almost all our guest-favorite offerings…and we’re just getting started. Thanks to our amazing Cast Members, the Happiest Place on Earth just keeps getting happier!”

The video also shows off many of the milestones that have come in the year since the parks reopened, including the return of parking lot trams, and the recent re-debut of nighttime spectaculars, including the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade

We here at LaughingPlace.com are also acknowledging the anniversary by taking a look back at all of our coverage from that historic day.

We were there at the park, on scene, streaming live to capture the feel of the crowds and the park that day and you can check that out in the replay of that stream below.

You can also read all of the news coming from the park that day here collection of photos

More news that was discovered that day? A stunning new paint job