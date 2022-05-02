AMC Theatres Offering Collectible “Doctor Strange” Popcorn Vessel

Marvel fans can summon a special vessel to store their movie popcorn when visiting AMC Theatres to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What’s Happening:

Conjure up your cravings with the Doctor Strange collectible popcorn vessel.

collectible popcorn vessel. This AMC Theatres exclusive is just $24.99 and includes a Large popcorn.

This popcorn vessel will be on sale beginning May 5th in theatres only, while supplies last at participating locations.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: