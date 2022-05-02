AMC Theatres Offering Collectible “Doctor Strange” Popcorn Vessel

Marvel fans can summon a special vessel to store their movie popcorn when visiting AMC Theatres to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
What’s Happening:
- Conjure up your cravings with the Doctor Strange collectible popcorn vessel.
- This AMC Theatres exclusive is just $24.99 and includes a Large popcorn.
- This popcorn vessel will be on sale beginning May 5th in theatres only, while supplies last at participating locations.
More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters this Friday, May 6th, 2022.