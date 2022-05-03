Full Series of ‘Ms. Marvel’ to be Released in Theaters in Pakistan

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel will be coming to theaters in Pakistan to celebrate the first Pakistani superhero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Collider.
What's Happening:
- Disney+’s Ms. Marvel is heading to theaters in Pakistan.
- This will be the first Pakistani superhero that will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shared on her Instagram account that Disney decided to release the whole series exclusively in theaters in Pakistan. Currently, Pakistan does not have access to Disney+.
- Fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the entire show in theaters, split into three seasons of two episodes each.
- According to Obaid-Chinoy, episodes one and two will debut on June 16th, and the remaining episodes will be released every two weeks.
- On June 30th, episodes three and four will debut and on July 14th, episodes five and six will be released.
- The theatrical release dates overlap with the release of Disney+ episodes two, four, and six. The measure is most likely in place to prevent spoilers since Pakistani will only share episodes that are already on Disney+.
About Ms. Marvel:
- Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as the titular heroine, Ms. Marvel.
- She follows a teenager who sees her wildest dreams come true once she gets superpowers.
- This story speaks directly to superhero fans, but it will also explore the Pakistani heritage of the heroine.
- To stay faithful to Ms. Marvel's representation in the MCU, Marvel Studios has brought on board many artists for the show, including director Obaid-Chinoy.
- We do not know much of what the plot will include, but it will lead to the Captain Marvel theatrical sequel, now officially named The Marvels.
- Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ on June 8th, 2022.
Cast Includes:
- Iman Vellani
- Aramis Knight
- Saagar ShaikhMatt Lintz
- Zenobia Shroff
- Mohan Kapur
- Rish Shah
- Yasmeen Fletcher
- Laith Nakli
- Azhar Usman
- Alysia Reiner
- Fawad Khan
- Travina Springer
- Nimra Bucha
- Alyy Khan
- Anjali Bhimani
