Full Series of ‘Ms. Marvel’ to be Released in Theaters in Pakistan

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel will be coming to theaters in Pakistan to celebrate the first Pakistani superhero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Collider.

What's Happening:

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel is heading to theaters in Pakistan.

is heading to theaters in Pakistan. This will be the first Pakistani superhero that will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shared on her Instagram account that Disney decided to release the whole series exclusively in theaters in Pakistan. Currently, Pakistan does not have access to Disney+.

Fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the entire show in theaters, split into three seasons of two episodes each.

According to Obaid-Chinoy, episodes one and two will debut on June 16th, and the remaining episodes will be released every two weeks.

On June 30th, episodes three and four will debut and on July 14th, episodes five and six will be released.

The theatrical release dates overlap with the release of Disney+ episodes two, four, and six. The measure is most likely in place to prevent spoilers since Pakistani will only share episodes that are already on Disney+.

About Ms. Marvel:

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as the titular heroine, Ms. Marvel.

stars Iman Vellani as the titular heroine, Ms. Marvel. She follows a teenager who sees her wildest dreams come true once she gets superpowers.

This story speaks directly to superhero fans, but it will also explore the Pakistani heritage of the heroine.

To stay faithful to Ms. Marvel's representation in the MCU, Marvel Studios has brought on board many artists for the show, including director Obaid-Chinoy.

representation in the MCU, Marvel Studios has brought on board many artists for the show, including director Obaid-Chinoy. We do not know much of what the plot will include, but it will lead to the Captain Marvel theatrical sequel, now officially named The Marvels .

. Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ on June 8th, 2022.

Cast Includes:

Iman Vellani

Aramis Knight

Saagar ShaikhMatt Lintz

Zenobia Shroff

Mohan Kapur

Rish Shah

Yasmeen Fletcher

Laith Nakli

Azhar Usman

Alysia Reiner

Fawad Khan

Travina Springer

Nimra Bucha

Alyy Khan

Anjali Bhimani