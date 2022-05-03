Full Series of ‘Ms. Marvel’ to be Released in Theaters in Pakistan

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel will be coming to theaters in Pakistan to celebrate the first Pakistani superhero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Collider.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+’s Ms. Marvel is heading to theaters in Pakistan.
  • This will be the first Pakistani superhero that will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shared on her Instagram account that Disney decided to release the whole series exclusively in theaters in Pakistan. Currently, Pakistan does not have access to Disney+.
  • Fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the entire show in theaters, split into three seasons of two episodes each.
  • According to Obaid-Chinoy, episodes one and two will debut on June 16th, and the remaining episodes will be released every two weeks.
  • On June 30th, episodes three and four will debut and on July 14th, episodes five and six will be released.
  • The theatrical release dates overlap with the release of Disney+ episodes two, four, and six. The measure is most likely in place to prevent spoilers since Pakistani will only share episodes that are already on Disney+.

About Ms. Marvel:

  • Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as the titular heroine, Ms. Marvel.
  • She follows a teenager who sees her wildest dreams come true once she gets superpowers.
  • This story speaks directly to superhero fans, but it will also explore the Pakistani heritage of the heroine.
  • To stay faithful to Ms. Marvel's representation in the MCU, Marvel Studios has brought on board many artists for the show, including director Obaid-Chinoy.
  • We do not know much of what the plot will include, but it will lead to the Captain Marvel theatrical sequel, now officially named The Marvels.
  • Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ on June 8th, 2022.

Cast Includes:

  • Iman Vellani
  • Aramis Knight
  • Saagar ShaikhMatt Lintz
  • Zenobia Shroff
  • Mohan Kapur
  • Rish Shah
  • Yasmeen Fletcher
  • Laith Nakli
  • Azhar Usman
  • Alysia Reiner
  • Fawad Khan
  • Travina Springer
  • Nimra Bucha
  • Alyy Khan
  • Anjali Bhimani
