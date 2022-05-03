Official Trailer Released for FX’s ‘Pistol’

On the FX Networks YouTube page, they just released the new trailer for FX's Pistol.

A new trailer has been released for FX's Pistol .

Here is what they shared along with the video.

Live for the music, die for the revolution. Join your fellow assassins THE SEX PISTOLS in the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX's Pistol . All episodes streaming May 31. Only on Hulu

You can see the trailer below.

About FX's Pistol:

FX's Pistol is a six-episode limited series about the rock and roll revolution.

This will be streamed exclusively on Hulu May 31st, 2022.

It will focus on the furious and regional storm that is the center of this revolution known as the Sex Pistols.

It will highlight the founding members and guitarist Steve Jones with his hilarious, emotional and at times heartbreaking journey. It will guide us through the stories of three of the most epic, chaotic, and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

This is based on Jones’ memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. In the story behind the band of "spotty, noisy, working-class kids with no future, who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever."

