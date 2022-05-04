Guests have been wondering how Walt Disney World is going to handle the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Would there be a standby line or a virtual queue? What about Lightning Lane? All of these questions have now been answered.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has officially announced that there will be a virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when it opens on May 27th.
- You will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the virtual queue.
- Each guest will be able to enter only once a day, so make sure you have your entire party together on the app. If everyone's tickets are linked, only one person will need to enter the virtual queue for the entire party.
- There will not be a standby line available for this attraction at this time.
- Individual Lightning Lane purchase will also be an option, but there will be limited availability, so it will not be guaranteed.
Official Walt Disney World Website:
- Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience.
- View important information about the virtual queue.
