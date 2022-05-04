Guests have been wondering how Walt Disney World is going to handle the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Would there be a standby line or a virtual queue? What about Lightning Lane? All of these questions have now been answered.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has officially announced that there will be a virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when it opens on May 27th.

You will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the virtual queue.

Each guest will be able to enter only once a day, so make sure you have your entire party together on the app. If everyone's tickets are linked, only one person will need to enter the virtual queue for the entire party.

There will not be a standby line available for this attraction at this time.

Individual Lightning Lane purchase will also be an option, but there will be limited availability, so it will not be guaranteed.

Official Walt Disney World Website:

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, a virtual queue will be in place. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue will not be available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day.

Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience.

View important information about the virtual queue