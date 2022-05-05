Video: DCappella Entertains During The Celebration Continues: Even More Magic Event

Disney’s acclaimed a cappella group took the stage during The Celebration Continues: Even More Magic, delighting the crowd with a medley of favorites from across the Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s a cappella group, Dcappella, took the stage during the multi day The Celebration Continues: Even More Magic press event happening at Walt Disney World for the upcoming opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration marking 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The group entertained the crowd with their performances of several classics from the Disney Parks, including “Yo Ho A Pirate’s Life For Me” and “it’s a small world.”
- Then, the group starts performing hits from the films, including “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid and even newer staples like “Nobody Like U” from Pixar Animation Studios’ latest film, Turning Red. Which begs the question…where was Jordan Fisher? He normally would always show up for something like this!
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists: Kelly Denice Taylor (Alto), Orlando Dixon (Baritone), Antonio Fernandez (Vocal Percussion), Morgan Keene (Soprano), Kalen Kelly (Mezzo), Joe Santoni (Bass)], and RJ Woessner (Tenor). Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the “American Idol” stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning