Video: DCappella Entertains During The Celebration Continues: Even More Magic Event

Disney’s acclaimed a cappella group took the stage during The Celebration Continues: Even More Magic, delighting the crowd with a medley of favorites from across the Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s a cappella group, Dcappella, took the stage during the multi day The Celebration Continues: Even More Magic press event happening at Walt Disney World Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT

The group entertained the crowd with their performances of several classics from the Disney Parks, including “Yo Ho A Pirate’s Life For Me” and “ it’s a small world

Then, the group starts performing hits from the films, including “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid and even newer staples like “Nobody Like U” from Pixar Animation Studios’ latest film, Turning Red. Which begs the question…where was Jordan Fisher? He normally would always show up for something like this!

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists: Kelly Denice Taylor (Alto), Orlando Dixon (Baritone), Antonio Fernandez (Vocal Percussion), Morgan Keene (Soprano), Kalen Kelly (Mezzo), Joe Santoni (Bass)], and RJ Woessner (Tenor). Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the “ American Idol