Freeform Announces Summer Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

Freeform has announced the premiere dates for its summer shows, which include a slate of highly anticipated new and returning original series.

Motherland: Fort Salem

The end of season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem

The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée.

In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil) and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members.

Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler and Tracey Jeffrey.

Motherland: Fort Salem will premiere Tuesday, June 21st, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Good Trouble

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.

It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

Good Trouble will return for the second half of its fourth season on Thursday, July 7th, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Everything’s Trash

Written, executive produced and starring Phoebe Robinson, Everything's Trash

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm.

It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct.

The series is produced by ABC

Everything’s Trash will premiere with double episodes on Wednesday, July 13th, at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, then weekly at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

grown-ish

Emmy-nominated grown-ish black-ish

The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons and is produced by ABC Signature.

Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers.

grown-ish will premiere on Wednesday, July 20th, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

All titles will be available to stream on Hulu the day after the premiere.