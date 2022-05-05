Pixar Shares New Poster and Extended Look at “Lightyear”

Pixar has shared an extended look at their upcoming animated feature, Lightyear, and debuted a new poster for the film which is due to hit theaters in a few weeks.

This team is better than none. 🌠🚀 Watch Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear on June 17 only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/XhuolLM6Ne — Pixar (@Pixar) May 5, 2022

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a video showing off a closer look at their upcoming animated feature, Lightyear , due out only in theaters in just a few weeks.

, due out only in theaters in just a few weeks. In the video that was shared, we see a bit more of the plot of the film, with the titular hero crashing a ship and marooning his team on a strange planet.

According to the first look, Team vs. one’s self seems to be a theme that will be heavily represented in the film, but we’ll know more for sure when the animated feature hits big screens on June 17th.