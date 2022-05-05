Pixar Shares New Poster and Extended Look at “Lightyear”

Pixar has shared an extended look at their upcoming animated feature, Lightyear, and debuted a new poster for the film which is due to hit theaters in a few weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios has shared a video showing off a closer look at their upcoming animated feature, Lightyear, due out only in theaters in just a few weeks.
- In the video that was shared, we see a bit more of the plot of the film, with the titular hero crashing a ship and marooning his team on a strange planet.
- According to the first look, Team vs. one’s self seems to be a theme that will be heavily represented in the film, but we’ll know more for sure when the animated feature hits big screens on June 17th.
- Today also saw the reveal of a new poster for the film, featuring all the characters including Zurg, Lightyear himself, and even his robotic feline companion, Sox.
- Lightyear is a sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today. Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane, produced by Galyn Susman.
- While Lightyear may be described as the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the original pitch for the new film was dreamed up as “the movie that Andy saw that made him want the toy” in the original Toy Story films. You can read more about that concept here.
- Lightyear also marks the return of Pixar Animation Studios’ films to the big screens of a theatrical release. The last three Pixar features, Soul, Luca, and Turning Red, all debuted directly on Disney+ where they were free to all subscribers.