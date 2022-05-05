Loungefly Spotlights Stormtroopers and Droids on New Collections Coming to Star Wars Celebration

For the first time in three years Star Wars Celebration will take place in person and everyone is excited to be getting back for the epic four-day event. Loungefly will once again deliver an impressive collection of bags and accessories inspired by The Bad Batch and some of our favorite droids.

In anticipation of what’s to come, Loungefly has revealed their latest line up of bags, wallets and pins that will be available exclusively at Celebration and then online starting on May 27th.

Fans of the animated series The Bad Batch can bring home mini backpacks and wallets featuring two of the members of the team, Hunter and Wrecker.

If you’re all about the droids, both C-3PO and R2-D2 have incredible designs of their own. The know it all protocol droid stars on a mini backpack and wallet that highlights his face, brilliant golden body, and colorful wiring.

As for our favorite astromech, there’s a crossbody purse that highlights his domed head and a really fantastic X-Wing Fighter Pop! & Bag mini backpack.

The bag is shaped like the legendary fighter ship and has a spot to hold a standard size Funko Pop! for R2 (included)!

Pin collectors can gather up a new blind box series featuring six astromech droids in various colors. You won’t know what you’re getting until you open the box!

Finally, a limited edition (1152 total) moving pin shows our unsung heroes moving away from the Rebel

Beyond Funko Pop! figures, the company will have an assortment of Funko exclusives

Star Wars Celebration takes place from May 26-29th in Anaheim California. Join the Laughing Place for live updates from the event!