Funko Showcases New Pop! and Soda Figures Debuting at Star Wars Celebration

For the first time in three years Star Wars Celebration will take place in person and everyone is excited to be getting back for the epic four-day event. Funko will once again deliver an impressive collection of vinyl figures themed to various films and characters and they’re already showing off what’s coming.

From May the 4th to the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi , the month of May is jam packed with Star Wars surprises and will wrap up with the long awaited return of Star Wars Celebration.

As fans and brands get ready for the ultimate galactic gathering, Funko is previewing their massive assortment of Star Wars collectibles that will be available exclusively at Celebration and then online starting on May 27th.

There’s a Pop! figure here for everyone including concept art versions of Darth Vader (see above), C-3PO and R2-D2. In addition to Celebration, these figures will be exclusive to Disney.

Other highlights include a five-pack inspired by A New Hope featuring Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke, Leia and Chewbacca. These characters will also be available individually.

Pop! Rides gives us the Millennium Falcon as piloted by…Lando Calrissian! A large display piece for sure, but one that you’ll be talking about for a long, long time.

Collectors fond of the Funko Soda figures will appreciate the Luke Skywalker (with lightsaber) or Boba Fett (possibly glow in the dark or chase variant) options for their ever growing display. Both figures have a limited run.

A Metallic/shimmering version of Grogu will make its glammed-out debut at Celebration and we can’t wait.

Finally, Funko’s own mascot, Freddy, stars on a T-shirt designed for Star Wars Celebration that reads “May the Fun be with You!” as well as showcasing the event dates. At the base of the image fans will find “More Fun Than You Can Possibly Imagine!”

Beyond Funko Pop! figures, the company will have an assortment of Loungefly exclusives

Star Wars Celebration takes place from May 26-29th in Anaheim California. Join the Laughing Place for live updates from the event!