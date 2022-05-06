This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 9th-13th:
- Monday, May 9
- Jessica Biel (Candy)
- Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Musical Guests St. Paul and The Broken Bones
- Tuesday, May 10
- Zac Efron (Firestarter)
- Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Home Videos)
- Musical Guests Parquet Courts
- Wednesday, May 11
- Dana Carvey (Fly on the Wall)
- Science Bob Pflugfelder
- Thursday, May 12
- Jerrod Carmichael (On the Count of Three)
- James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Musical Guests The Black Keys
- Friday, May 13
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.