This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 9th-13th:

Monday, May 9 Jessica Biel ( Candy ) Glen Powell ( Top Gun: Maverick ) Musical Guests St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Tuesday, May 10 Zac Efron ( Firestarter ) Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Home Videos ) Musical Guests Parquet Courts

Wednesday, May 11 Dana Carvey ( Fly on the Wall ) Science Bob Pflugfelder

Thursday, May 12 Jerrod Carmichael ( On the Count of Three ) James Hong ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) Musical Guests The Black Keys

Friday, May 13 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.