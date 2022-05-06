“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jessica Biel, Zac Efron and More to Appear Week of May 9th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

 

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 9th-13th:

  • Monday, May 9
    • Jessica Biel (Candy)
    • Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)
    • Musical Guests St. Paul and The Broken Bones
  • Tuesday, May 10
  • Wednesday, May 11
    • Dana Carvey (Fly on the Wall)
    • Science Bob Pflugfelder
  • Thursday, May 12
    • Jerrod Carmichael (On the Count of Three)
    • James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Musical Guests The Black Keys
  • Friday, May 13
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.