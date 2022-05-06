Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley Shares More Details on New EPCOT World Celebration Plans

Yesterday, Disney revealed updated plans for the central spine of EPCOT, now known as World Celebration. Today, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley took to his Instagram to share some more details on the transformation.

What’s Happening:

World Celebration will be a can’t-miss destination for evening activations at EPCOT.

Designed with over 12,000 individually controllable lighting fixtures, the reimagined nighttime experiences in this new park neighborhood will create a dynamic environment that will transform the area every night.

Perhaps the most exciting revelation for classic EPCOT fans is the return of illuminated paving!

For many years, fiber optics were embedded in the pavement just outside Innoventions, and were a fond memory for many.

These new features pay homage to EPCOT’s past, while incorporating updated technology and controllability to deliver some fun new lighting capabilities.

At the central planter in the heart of World Celebration, the rings of the EPCOT logo will come to life with light and color in an inviting and dynamic celebration of unity.

Here, Disney is creating new spaces for “hero” features, large-scale décor, topiaries, lighting and artistic elements that mark the seasons.

Pictured above is an artist’s vision for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, where light becomes a unifying element of global holiday celebrations – and the points of light across Spaceship Earth

The third image showcases the newly announced CommuniCore Plaza. This large area will be purpose-built with flexibility to host a variety of entertainment and performance activations.

Here is a glimpse of the smaller of two stages that has the ability to host performances for guests on multiple sides, activating the adjacent gardens with dedicated areas to sit and relax.

The Imagineering team has been very thoughtful about the legacy and stewardship of the EPCOT aesthetic, and in many cases, we’ve been able to reach back in our history to leverage some key themes as we bring this new design into the future.

The name CommuniCore itself goes back to the earliest days of the park, referencing the earliest iteration of the Innoventions type experience that was featured in the park from 1982-1994.

To see the rest of the new World Celebration concept art, check out yesterday’s original announcement post