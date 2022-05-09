The Disney Institute Traveling to Five Cities Across the Country

The Disney Institute announced today that they are bringing their one-of-a-kind professional development courses to five cities across the country.

What’s Happening:

Talented facilitators from the Disney Institute will be hitting America’s highways and stopping in select venues in Ohio, Texas, Utah, California and Maryland, offering business professionals the opportunity to participate in Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence

This one-day learning opportunity shares select time-tested business insights and best practices that drive the success of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Now open for registration, participants can turn on their imagination to dream up their organization’s next goal by directly learning insights from our storied history.

Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence has been directly developed and informed by the company’s leadership, employee excellence, and exceptional customer experience – all key elements of the Disney difference.

This unique experience will showcase powerful lessons that we have learned as we continue our pursuit of excellence, with regard to the customer experience.

Here are the five cities that will be visited by the program, beginning July 13th: July 13th: Columbus, OH July 19th: Plano, TX July 26th: West Jordan, UT August 2nd: Redwood City, CA August 9th: Hanover, MD

Additional Disney Institute offerings are available at both the Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

These expanded offerings provide you with more content and unique courses to choose from including Disney’s Approach to Leadership Excellence Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement Disney’s Approach to Quality Service

If you’re unable to travel to our parks for the time being, the full collection of online courses presented by many Disney leaders are available for on-demand viewing.