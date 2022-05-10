50th Anniversary Walt Disney World Merchandise Perfect for Any Golf Fan

Golf fans will love this special limited-edition merchandise for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has announced a limited edition golf accessory kit in the Disney Golf Pro Shop.
- This is a perfect gift for yourself, family or friends who love Disney and golf.
- The kit includes a ball mark repair tool, two interchangeable metal ball markers, and a large dual-sided marker coin that complements the blue and white ball color scheme.
- The cost is $49.95 plus tax.
- If you want more information, you can visit the Walt Disney World Golf merchandise page for contact details.
Other Merchandise:
- Since we are talking about 50th anniversary golf merchandise, you may want to check out the limited-edition 50th Anniversary celebration golf balls while you’re at it.
- You can find these at one of the resort's golf shops, which include Palm, Magnolia, Lake Buena Vista, and Oak Trail.
- Each golf ball has the 50th Anniversary celebration logo printed in full color.
- The box will also feature official anniversary celebration colors and the 50th Anniversary celebration logo.
- You can get a dozen of these golf balls for $59.95 plus tax.