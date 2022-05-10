50th Anniversary Walt Disney World Merchandise Perfect for Any Golf Fan

Golf fans will love this special limited-edition merchandise for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has announced a limited edition golf accessory kit in the Disney Golf Pro Shop.

This is a perfect gift for yourself, family or friends who love Disney and golf.

The kit includes a ball mark repair tool, two interchangeable metal ball markers, and a large dual-sided marker coin that complements the blue and white ball color scheme.

The cost is $49.95 plus tax.

If you want more information, you can visit the Walt Disney World Golf merchandise page

Other Merchandise: