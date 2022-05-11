Cover Revealed for “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” Novel

StarWars.com has unveiled the cover for the latest novel from the Star Wars galaxy, The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel is set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and will focus on the wedding of Han and Leia — a well-deserved moment of joy after years of fighting.
- But when the duo embarks on their honeymoon aboard the luxury Halcyon starcruiser, they find that the battle with the Empire is far from over.
- The fully-painted cover art for the novel was created by Oliver Cuthbertson, and shows that while our favorite nerf herder and rebel princess are very much in love, danger still lurks.
- The Princess and the Scoundrel is now available for pre-order, and will be released on August 16th in hardcover, ebook, and audio formats.
- For more on The Princess and the Scoundrel, check out the original announcement post.
What They’re Saying:
- Artist Oliver Cuthbertson said: “It has been absolutely lovely working with the team at Del Rey on this and quite literally a dream come true. I wrote a list of ‘things I want to do when I grow up’ when I was about 11 and working on Star Wars book covers was right at the top!”