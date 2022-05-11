Cover Revealed for “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” Novel

StarWars.com has unveiled the cover for the latest novel from the Star Wars galaxy, The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel is set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi , and will focus on the wedding of Han and Leia — a well-deserved moment of joy after years of fighting.

is set after the events of , and will focus on the wedding of Han and Leia — a well-deserved moment of joy after years of fighting. But when the duo embarks on their honeymoon aboard the luxury Halcyon starcruiser, they find that the battle with the Empire is far from over.

The fully-painted cover art for the novel was created by Oliver Cuthbertson, and shows that while our favorite nerf herder and rebel princess are very much in love, danger still lurks.

The Princess and the Scoundrel is now available for pre-order

is For more on The Princess and the Scoundrel, check out the original announcement post

What They’re Saying: