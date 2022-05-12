Waltdisneyimagineering and disneyparks shared a video on their Instagram about a brand new attraction that will be coming to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Coaster fans have been waiting for any news about the new attraction that will be coming to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

Disney Imagineers have been pretty quiet when it comes to getting details about TRON Lightcycle Power Run, but Waltdisneyimagineering and disneyparks shared a video of testing out the brand new coaster.

The caption reads: "Vehicle in motion. Please stand clear." Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the first full-speed launch test for TRON Lightcycle / Run, which recently took place at Magic Kingdom Park

You can see the full video below.

INCYMI:

Back in March waltdisneyimagineering also shared a video on their Instagram a behind-the-scenes look at TRON Lightcycle Power Run.

It says: Take a look behind-the-scenes at TRON Lightcycle / Run with Executive Ride Project Engineer, Jerold Kaplan, as our Imagineering project team prepares to enter The Grid with the next phase of ride testing at @waltdisneyworld!