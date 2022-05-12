Waltdisneyimagineering and disneyparks shared a video on their Instagram about a brand new attraction that will be coming to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Coaster fans have been waiting for any news about the new attraction that will be coming to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
- Disney Imagineers have been pretty quiet when it comes to getting details about TRON Lightcycle Power Run, but Waltdisneyimagineering and disneyparks shared a video of testing out the brand new coaster.
- The caption reads: "Vehicle in motion. Please stand clear." Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the first full-speed launch test for TRON Lightcycle / Run, which recently took place at Magic Kingdom Park
- You can see the full video below.
INCYMI:
- Back in March waltdisneyimagineering also shared a video on their Instagram a behind-the-scenes look at TRON Lightcycle Power Run.
- It says: Take a look behind-the-scenes at TRON Lightcycle / Run with Executive Ride Project Engineer, Jerold Kaplan, as our Imagineering project team prepares to enter The Grid with the next phase of ride testing at @waltdisneyworld!
