Disneyland Paris Shows Off Avengers Campus Cast Member Costumes From “Stark Factory” and “Avengers Assemble: Flight Force!”

Disneyland Paris Cast Members Assemble! As the grand opening of Avengers Campus draws closer at Walt Disney Studios Park, the Disneyland Paris Resort has shared a first look at Cast Member costumes for the new Marvel-themed land.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks is getting ready to open its second Avengers Campus, this one in Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort.
- The new land will open in “early summer,” but the resort has yet to reveal an official opening date.
- Like the Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort, the Disneyland Paris land is a place where all of Marvel’s superheroes can gather together to prepare for their next mission.
- Costumes for the Spider-Man attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Ant-Man-themed restaurant Pym Test Kitchen appear to be the same as their Disney California Adventure counterparts.
- The new costumes featured here are from Stark Factory, a restaurant that replaces the Blockbuster Café, as well as costumes for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force!, which replaces Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith.
- Cast Members in Avengers Campus also receive land-specific name tags that are black instead of white. Disneyland Paris Ambassadors Carmen Lleo Badal and Quentin Rodriguez show off the costumes and name tags below.
- Stay tuned for more coverage of the Disneyland Paris version of Avengers Campus as the summer draws near.
