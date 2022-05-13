Disneyland Paris Shows Off Avengers Campus Cast Member Costumes From “Stark Factory” and “Avengers Assemble: Flight Force!”

Disneyland Paris Cast Members Assemble! As the grand opening of Avengers Campus draws closer at Walt Disney Studios Park, the Disneyland Paris Resort has shared a first look at Cast Member costumes for the new Marvel-themed land.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks is getting ready to open its second Avengers Campus, this one in Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

The new land will open in “early summer,” but the resort has yet to reveal an official opening date.

Like the Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Disneyland Resort

Costumes for the Spider-Man attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Ant-Man-themed restaurant Pym Test Kitchen appear to be the same as their Disney California Adventure counterparts.

and Ant-Man-themed restaurant appear to be the same as their Disney California Adventure counterparts. The new costumes featured here are from Stark Factory, a restaurant that replaces the Blockbuster Café, as well as costumes for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force!, which replaces Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith.

Cast Members in Avengers Campus also receive land-specific name tags that are black instead of white. Disneyland Paris Ambassadors Carmen Lleo Badal and Quentin Rodriguez show off the costumes and name tags below.

​​

Stay tuned for more coverage of the Disneyland Paris version of Avengers Campus as the summer draws near.