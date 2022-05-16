“Disney Junior: Live On Tour” Returns With All-New 80 City National Tour Kicking Off September 2nd

Disney Junior: Live on Tour is back with an all new 80-city tour that will incorporate characters from Disney Junior’s hit series, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends alongside returning favorites:

Dress up and join the party with Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza launching September 2 in Southern California.

The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice's Wonderland Bakery, live on stage. The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.

In Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

Traveling to more than 80 North American cities beginning September 2 through December 17, 2022, the tour will have stops at legendary venues including the Opry House in Nashville, the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis and Atlanta, and more.

The show is brought to you by the creators of the 2x Pollstar nominated Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour which sold over 350,000 tickets. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com for more information. Spotify Fans First presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20.

