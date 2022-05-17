Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom Return for Marvel Comics Limited Series “Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven”

This summer, Ultraman will return to Marvel comics for another five-part series brought to the page by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom. The duo launched the previous installment which debuted in summer 2020 and spring 2021.

What’s Happening:

Ultraman is coming back as Marvel comics announces a brand new-chapter for the character.

Following the two acclaimed limited series— The Rise Of Ultraman and The Trials Of Ultraman Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven !

and ! In addition to the return of the character, writing duo Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom are back for this next series and will be joined by artist Davide Tinto.

Higgins and Groom will take fans on a dive deep into the secrets behind the pop culture icon’s fascinating mythology in an adventure that will thrill longtime fans and welcome Ultraman newcomers!

But Marvel isn’t done yet! Along with the announcement of the limited series, Marvel also showcased the cover art for the first issues, which by the way is double-sized.

The debut issue also includes an additional story spotlighting the history of Ultra Q and more instructional Kaiju Steps by Gurihiru!

So strap in, cus this is going to be one heck of a ride. Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven #1 hits stands in August.

Synopsis:

“Giant Kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it — because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before!”

What They’re Saying:

Mat Groom: “Kyle and I's reimagination of this universe started with a long-term masterplan – which is why we featured Dan Moroboshi's mysterious disappearance in the very first pages of THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN. It's so exciting to have reached the stage where we can now pull back the curtain on that mystery… and its world-shaking implications!”

Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven #1 (of 5)

Written By Kyle Higgins & Mat Groom

Art By Davide Tinto, David Lopez & Gurihiru

Cover by E.J. Su

On Sale August 17th

