“The Beatles: Get Back” Coming to Blu-ray, DVD July 12th

Following an extended delay, the critically acclaimed Disney+ documentary, The Beatles: Get Back is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this summer.

What’s Happening:

will finally be getting a physical home release this summer. The film debuted on Disney+ over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend and will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on July 12th.

It was originally scheduled for February 8th

As with the streaming version, both the DVD and Blu-ray options will split the film—which is 468 minutes long—across three separate discs.

There are reportedly no bonus features, but the release will include special fold out packaging and four commemorative cards with photos of the individual Beatles.

The home release also has several audio options: Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos, 7.1 PCM, 2.0 PCM and 2.0 Descriptive Audio DVD: 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Digital, along with 2.0 Descriptive Audio



Did you Know:

was originally planned for theatrical run in summer of 2021, but director Peter Jackson had too much footage and audio to use that he convinced Disney to turn it into a three-part documentary. The film follows the band through the highs and lows and threat of a breakup as they create the last album they'd release.

About The Beatles: Get Back:

“Compiled from over 55 hours of unseen footage, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and 140 hours of mostly unheard audio recordings from the “Let It Be” album sessions, The Beatles: Get Back brings to light much more of the band’s intimate recording sessions for “Let It Be” and their entire 42-minute performance on the rooftop of Apple’s Savile Row London office.”