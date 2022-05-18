Walt Disney World Removing Pre-Purchase Option for Disney Genie+, Will Only Be Available on Day of Visit

With the summer season nearly upon us, Walt Disney World is making a change to how some guests purchase the resort’s Genie+ service.

What’s Happening:

Beginning June 8th, Walt Disney World guests will only be able to purchase Disney Genie+ on the day of their visit — meaning they will no longer be able to select the service as part of a ticket add-on in advance.

As a result, Annual Passholders as well as multi- or single-day ticketholders wishing to use Genie+ will need to purchase it via the My Disney Experience app on the day of (or on each day of) their visit.

Furthermore, the service will be “subject to availability.”

Despite the change, those who already pre-purchased Disney Genie+ for visits in 2022 will continue to have their purchases honored.

Note that, at this time, the change is only in effect for Walt Disney World and not the Disneyland Resort

According to Walt Disney World, they expect that guests using Disney Genie+ will be able to enter 2 to 3 attractions/experiences via Lightning Lane, presuming they make their first selection early in the day.

Elsewhere, Walt Disney World has announced that tickets, hotel stays, and packages for 2023 will open on June 8th.

What They’re Saying:

Walt Disney World: “Given the unique nature and size of Walt Disney World Resort, there have been many considerations that have gone into this update. We’re focused on delivering the best possible guest experience, and this adjustment will help manage the incredibly strong demand our guests have shown for Disney Genie+.”