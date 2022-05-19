Disney Pride Collection Hits the Shelves of World of Disney at Walt Disney World

We were shopping around Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs and we came across the new Disney Pride Collection on shelves at the World of Disney Store!

The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company, standing in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community everywhere.

The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of their profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022 to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. This includes sales of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Pride Collection merchandise.

Funds from the items will be donated to the following charities:

Ali Forney Center

GLSEN

LGBTQ Center OC

Los Angeles LGBT Center

PFLAG National

SF LGBT Center

The Trevor Project

Zebra Coalition

European profits are supporting:

ARELAS

BeLonG To Youth Services

diversity München e.V.

Diversity Role Models

Famiglie Arcobaleno

MAG Jeunes LGBT+

Latin American profits are supporting:

It Gets Better

Asian and South Pacific profits are supporting:

Minus18

Nijiiro Diversity

The Pixar collection features the iconic lamp logo in a rainbow of hues, but other items, especially those in kid sizes, feature colorful silhouettes of characters from the Pixar catalog. A pair of soft jersey shorts also feature the famous Pixar Ball.

The Marvel collection is similar to the Pixar one, though the apparel in this line also features the logos of many a Marvel hero appearing in a rainbow of color. Some of the clothing also features the words “Power, Heroic, Courage, Strong, Protect and Bold” all with the Os replaced by these logos.

The Star Wars collection, like the previous two, features Star Wars branding in the rainbow spectrum, with different pieces of clothing showing off different pieces of Star Wars iconography. Notably, on the Spirit Jersey we see the Millenium Falcon flying off down the sleeve, leaving a rainbow wake with the words “Believe Belong Be Proud.”

These items in the Disney Pride collection were spotted at the World of Disney at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, and will likely appear in other locations across the resort, shopDisney, and at the Disneyland Resort as well.