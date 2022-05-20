Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Refurbishment Later This Year

There are so many beautiful resorts at Walt Disney World, and one of those is Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. Disney announced that this resort will be going through a temporary refurbishment.

What's Happening:

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will be going through a refurbishment from October to early December of this year.

The Congress Park and Treehouse Villas leisure pools at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will be closed from early October through early December 2022.

High Rock Springs Pool, The Paddock Pool and The Grandstand leisure pool will remain open and available throughout this refurbishment.

This is all in an effort to continue to have the best guest experience at Walt Disney World Resorts as they refresh areas.