New Video Shows How Oscar Isaac Played Both Marc Spector and Steven Grant in Marvel’s “Moon Knight”

Marvel shared a new video showing off some of the visual effects from their recent Disney+ series Moon Knight, including how Oscar Isaac managed to play both Marc Spector and Steven Grant.

The new video features an interview with Visual Effects Supervisor Sean Faden, who discusses how they shot some of the more impressive scenes in Moon Knight .

. The one scene Faden really focuses on is the mirror scene from the end of episode one, in which Steven finally acknowledges Marc before transforming into Moon Knight for the first time.

The video also shows Isaas acting against his brother, Mikey, as a stand in for himself in scenes featuring both Marc and Steven.

Check out the full video below:

About Moon Knight:

Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct the show.

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk .

and . You can watch Moon Knight on Disney+ now. Check out Mack’s review