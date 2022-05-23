Old Town Entertainment District and Fun Spot America Kissimmee Host 3rd Annual Fourth of July Celebration

Are you looking for a Fourth of July celebration in the Central Florida area? Old Town/Fun Spot is only a few miles down the road from Walt Disney World, and will be having a celebration perfect for the entire family.
What's Happening:
- Old Town Entertainment District and Fun Spot America Kissimmee will be having their 3rd Annual Fourth of July Celebration.
- There will be free live music, other entertainment, and, of course, fireworks.
- On the Main Stage from noon to 4 p.m., you can hear live music from Occasional Astronauts. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy tunes from RockTown.
- Make sure to be in the South Entertainment area at 9 p.m. for a beautiful fireworks display.
- This entire event is free and perfect for the whole family.
- “We are so excited to partner with our friends at Fun Spot America Kissimmee to offer a whole day of free Fourth of July fun for everyone,” said Thearon Scurlock, Vice President and General Manager of Old Town. “You can’t find a better place to entertain the whole family all day with shops, restaurants, rides, music and more. Our fireworks are just amazing, too.”