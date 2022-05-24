Displays for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Come to Disney Springs

With the long-awaited Bob’s Burger Movie opening in theatres this week, the AMC at Disney Springs is welcoming the film.

  • At Disney Springs, the AMC Theatres is now adorned with banners for The Bob’s Burgers Movie.
  • Meanwhile the perennial billboard photo op nearby now also features the Belchers.

  • These displays come ahead of the film’s theatrical bow this Friday (with “preview showings” on Thursday).
  • Be sure to catch The Bob’s Burgers Movie at the AMC Disney Springs or a theatre near you on May 27th.

