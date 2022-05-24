Displays for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Come to Disney Springs

With the long-awaited Bob’s Burger Movie opening in theatres this week, the AMC at Disney Springs is welcoming the film.

What’s Happening:

At Disney Springs, the AMC Theatres is now adorned with banners for The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

Meanwhile the perennial billboard photo op nearby now also features the Belchers.

These displays come ahead of the film’s theatrical bow this Friday (with “preview showings” on Thursday).

Be sure to catch The Bob’s Burgers Movie at the AMC Disney Springs or a theatre near you on May 27th.

More Bob’s Burgers: