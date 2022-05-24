Displays for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Come to Disney Springs

With the long-awaited Bob’s Burger Movie opening in theatres this week, the AMC at Disney Springs is welcoming the film.
What’s Happening:
- At Disney Springs, the AMC Theatres is now adorned with banners for The Bob’s Burgers Movie.
- Meanwhile the perennial billboard photo op nearby now also features the Belchers.
- These displays come ahead of the film’s theatrical bow this Friday (with “preview showings” on Thursday).
- Be sure to catch The Bob’s Burgers Movie at the AMC Disney Springs or a theatre near you on May 27th.
