New Clip Showcases Fun and Humor of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

With the wide release of the highly-anticipated The Bob’s Burgers Movie just days away, 20th Century Studios has released a new clip from the film giving a taste of the fun that fans of the series can expect to see when it hits the big screen on May 27th.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has released a new clip ahead of the theatrical debut of The Bob’s Burgers Movie, set for release on May 27th, 2022.
- In the clip, we learn a bit about Bob’s financial woes regarding a loan for the restaurant, and his plan to get in the sweet graces of his loan officer with a tasty burger. However, his wife points out that it’s fairly early to be cooking up a burger considering the meeting is later in the day, to which Bob explains that this is just a practice burger. A notion he whispers since he doesn’t want to hurt the burger’s feelings.
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
- The Bob's Burgers Movie showcases the vocal talents of Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.
- The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith. The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.
- You can catch The Bob’s Burgers Movie when it arrives in theaters on May 27th.