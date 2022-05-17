New Clip Showcases Fun and Humor of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

With the wide release of the highly-anticipated The Bob’s Burgers Movie just days away, 20th Century Studios has released a new clip from the film giving a taste of the fun that fans of the series can expect to see when it hits the big screen on May 27th.

What’s Happening:

, set for release on May 27th, 2022. In the clip, we learn a bit about Bob’s financial woes regarding a loan for the restaurant, and his plan to get in the sweet graces of his loan officer with a tasty burger. However, his wife points out that it’s fairly early to be cooking up a burger considering the meeting is later in the day, to which Bob explains that this is just a practice burger. A notion he whispers since he doesn’t want to hurt the burger’s feelings.