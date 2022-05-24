Celeste O’Connor Joins Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

Celeste O’Connor has signed on to star alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web, according to Deadline.

O’Connor, who has appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Freaky , is joining the cast of Madame Web in an unknown role.

She joins a cast that already includes Dakota Johnson and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

We also now know that the film will be released in theaters on July 7th, 2023—on the heels of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13th.

