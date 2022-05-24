Celeste O’Connor Joins Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

Celeste O’Connor has signed on to star alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- O’Connor, who has appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Freaky, is joining the cast of Madame Web in an unknown role.
- She joins a cast that already includes Dakota Johnson in the lead role and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in an unknown role.
- We also now know that the film will be released in theaters on July 7th, 2023—on the heels of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13th.
More on Madame Web:
- Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- In the comics, Madame Web is key in the interconnected multiverse. In effect, the mind-bending theory involves multiple versions of characters from different timelines that, in the case of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home, can intersect to varying degrees of chaos.
- Web often appears as a side character in Spider-Man comics, where she is depicted as a blind, paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
- The character was introduced in issue 210 of The Amazing Spider-Man comic series in 1980, where she’s a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman.
- Madame Web is just one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in the works at Sony, as they look to diversify their Spidey projects away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with movies such as Venom and Morbius.