Kenner-Style Star Wars Vintage Action Figure Set Coming to shopDisney on May 26th

Whoever said newer is better obviously never had any awesome vintage collectibles. Star Wars fans can relive the glory days of youth with a set of amazing Kenner-style retro action figures that are coming to shopDisney later this week!

What’s Happening:

This week kicks off the long awaited return of Star Wars Celebration and while there will be plenty of shopping opportunities for fans at the four day event, it’s not the only place to get Star Wars merchandise.

Today, shopDisney revealed on Twitter vintage Star Wars: A New Hope figures

Pricing and figure sizing has not been revealed however considering the appearance, these retro Kenner-style collectibles will likely measure about 3 3/4-inches tall.

Also worth noting, this special release commemorates the 45th anniversary of A New Hope and features a bundle of six characters so fans can get the entire collection at one time. Included are: Stormtrooper Darth Vader Luke Skywalker Princess Leia Chewbacca Han Solo

The Vintage Action Figures collection will be available on shopDisney Star Wars page

Check back soon for a link to the set!

More Vintage Action Figures:

Can’t wait for shopDisney to drop this set? You can start your collection today with a new Spirit Jersey that debuted on May the 4th

Star Wars Action Figure Spirit Jersey for Adults