Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Details of the Story of New Nighttime Spectacular “Momentous”

Magic is in the air and guests at Hong Kong Disneyland will soon get to experience a new nighttime spectacular at The Castle of Magical Dreams. The resort announced that the long awaited show “Momentous” will light up the sky starting in June.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that their nighttime spectacular, “Momentous”

The new nighttime show will take guests on a heartwarming journey of life through the lens of Disney stories and multimedia elements as it celebrates the stages of life.

This spectacular production will highlight 150 Disney characters from almost 40 Disney and Pixar stories like: Tarzan The Lion King Peter Pan Zootopia The Princess and the Frog Coco Up And many more



Good to Know:

The show celebrates each stage of life through a series of six chapters and encourages guests to cherish the time spent with loved ones.

For the first two months after its launch, the show will run four to five evenings a week .

. “Momentous” opens at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in June 2022.

The Story of “Momentous”

Along with the announcement of its debut, the Resort has revealed the various “story chapters” and themes for the show as it celebrates stages of life and encourages guests to create memories and enjoy every single moment with the ones we love.

Grow with Disney Characters

Chapter 1 – “Time Begins”

In this chapter, guests will witness tender moments of new beginnings with beloved Disney and Pixar characters, and celebrate the joyful innocence of tiny infants.

Featured characters and stories: Tarzan and Kala from Tarzan Dumbo from Dumbo Riley from Inside Out



Chapter 2 – “Time of Your Life”

In the blink of an eye, babies soon take their first steps into childhood.

Disney characters brim with youthful energy as the show celebrates this carefree stage of life, with plenty of toys, color and laughter-filled moments.

Featured characters and stories: Wendy from Peter Pan Anna and Elsa from Frozen Simba from The Lion King



Chapter 3 – “Time for Change”

Beloved characters grow from children to young adults.

This is a momentous stage in life as the characters embark on bigger journeys, leaving what they know behind to find out who they are meant to be, and taking a leap of faith to “Try Everything.”

Featured characters and stories: Moana from Moana Judy Hopps from Zootopia Hercules from Hercules



Sweetest Moments in Life

Chapter 4 – “Time Stands Still”

Love is one of the sweetest and the most precious parts of life. Witness Disney characters’ heartwarming love stories that remind everyone just how special first love is.

Guests will remember the tender highs and heart-wrenching lows that make young love such a pure and beautiful experience, one they wish they could pause and relive forever.

Featured characters and stories: Jasmine and Aladdin from Aladdin Eric and Ariel from The Little Mermaid Rapunzel from Tangled



Test of Time – Challenges in Life

Chapter 5 – “Test of Time”

Just as things are going well and running smoothly, life inevitably throws challenges and obstacles in our path. Our beloved Disney characters are pressured by villains to change their course and give up on their dreams.

But with heroic determination and bravery, characters fight off evil temptations to make their dreams come true.

Guests are reminded that they too have the power within themselves to take control of their fate, to stand up against evil, and fight for good.

Featured characters and stories: Dr. Facilier and James from The Princess and the Frog Scar from The Lion King Evil Queen and Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs



Share your Gratitude – Time to Remember

Chapter 6 – “Time to Remember”

Through all the ups and down, there are always people who inspire every one of us along the way.

This stirring, emotional chapter invites guests to reflect on their own mentors and guides, as they watch the Disney characters’ stories unfold, making them thankful for those who have helped them in their journeys.

Featured characters and stories: Miguel and Hector from Coco Russell and Carl from Up



Finale

In the Finale, guests will see the characters empowered to live a life full of adventure, love, and friendship: a celebration of all the moments that define Disney characters' lives

Highlights of “Momentous”

Multi-Sensory Effects

“Momentous” seamlessly introduces multi-sensory illusions to create a sensational, unprecedented nighttime storytelling experience.

For the first time at Hong Kong Disneyland, the large-scale projection mapping technology will be used to bring the Castle of Magical Dreams to life and the story will even play out into the surrounding moat: Water fountains will reach soaring heights up to 80 feet Vibrant water will also be represented in the projected media Lighting and laser effects add moments of pulsating excitement, and, at other times, graceful romantic beauty, to enhance the storyline Special illuminations create pixie dust-like sparkles of magic, as well as the feeling of being underwater Dazzling pyro and fireworks effects add to the drama, helping to transform the Castle of Magical Dreams into a shining beacon during the show



Storytelling Music

“Momentous” is fully decked out with an original soundtrack and a full orchestra to evoke a powerful and memorable performance.

The soaring anthem, “Love the Memory,” has been specially created to encourage guests to celebrate each beautiful stage of life and to live each day to the fullest..

The compilation of newly-recorded songs provides the central heartbeat for this story’s journey, catering to each special moment, whether it be playful, inspiring, mischievous, heartwarming … and maybe even a little scary at times!