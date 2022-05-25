Hong Kong Disneyland’s Nighttime Spectacular “Momentous” Set to Debut in Mid-June

Magic is in the air and guests at Hong Kong Disneyland will soon get to experience a new nighttime spectacular at The Castle of Magical Dreams. The resort announced that the long awaited show “Momentous” will light up the sky starting in mid-June 2022.

What’s Happening:

Guests anxious for the return of nighttime entertainment at Hong Kong Disneyland won’t have to wait much longer as the resort has revealed their highly-anticipated spectacular, “Momentous” will debut this June.

While an exact date hasn’t yet been set, the resort is planning on a mid-June 2022 launch to bring this dazzling musical adventure to life.

“Momentous” will take guests on a heartwarming journey of life through the lens of Disney stories and multimedia elements, including: Projection mapping Water projections Theatrical lighting Lasers Choreographed water fountains Flames Pyrotechnics And firework effects!

“Momentous” is the finale of the magnificent trilogy, as the Castle debuted in 2020 , and the first Castle stage show – “Follow Your Dreams” – launched in summer 2021.

The magical spectacle will light up the sky of Hong Kong Disneyland in the evening, inspiring guests and touching their hearts as it follows the lives of different characters with classic Disney music in new arrangements along with a brand-new multimedia experience.

Alex Clifton, executive director, entertainment and costuming shared the creative influences behind this spectacular production that highlights 150 Disney characters from almost 40 Disney and Pixar stories like: Tarzan The Lion King Peter Pan Zootopia The Princess and the Frog Coco Up And many more

The show celebrates each stage of life through a series of six chapters and encourages guests to cherish the time spent with loved ones: “Time Begins” “Time of Your Life” “Time for Change” “Time Stands Still” “Test of Time” “Time to Remember”

For the first two months after its launch, the show will run four to five evenings a week .

. Guests are encouraged to refer to Hong Kong Disneyland's website for the latest information about show frequency.

Following the announcement, the Resort also shared a video on Instagram featuring Hong Kong Disneyland’s Managing Director, Michael Moriarty and Ambassadors Lily and Tony.

Extend the Celebration:

Along with debuting a magical new show, the Resort is offering a selection of merchandise and themed food and beverage so fans can further commemorate the show.

Guests can enjoy several splendid experiences to enhance this extraordinary evening out, including: All-new dessert buffet at the Starliner Diner Meet with favorite Disney friends at Enchanted Garden Restaurant Enjoy a picnic under the stars at the Disneyland Hotel lawn



Guests can also turn memories of this spectacular into souvenirs by purchasing the special series of light-up merchandise items and T-shirts with reflective color effects.

The assortment will be available in park and hotel shops, and select items can be personalized as well..

What They’re Saying:

Alex Clifton, executive director, entertainment and costuming of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “More than five years in the making by our world-class talents from Hong Kong, United States and around the world, the long-awaited nighttime spectacular will arrive in mid-June. ‘Momentous’ is a breathtaking, never-before-seen production that explores hope and inspiration, love and laughter, hardship and perseverance, reflection and celebration. This magical experience will take guests on an odyssey of life’s cherished moments, as told through the lens of Disney stories, music and multimedia effects. We can’t wait for guests to travel on this journey with us and be reminded of how precious time is.”