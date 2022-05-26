Disneyland Paris Shows Off New Merchandise on Fourth Edition of “Showtime Annual Pass”

Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders get all their news from Showtime Annual Pass, and the fourth edition of that show revealed several new merchandise items that are on their way.
What’s Happening:
- On the fourth edition of the Showtime Annual Pass, a special show released by Disneyland Paris to update their annual passholders on the latest news and events, several new shopping and merchandise items were revealed in the Cote Boutiques section of the presentation.
- Coming soon to the shelves of stores at the parks of the Disneyland Paris Resort:
- 2 Avengers Campus "preview" t-shirts available starting Saturday, May 28 at Les Légendes d’Hollywood (Parc Walt Disney Studios), World of Disney (Disney Village) and New York Boutique (Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel). A pin will complete the collection later.
- Two new Rhinoshield phone covers that will be available later this summer at Avengers Campus
- A new collection, "sPARKling", celebrating our 30th Anniversary will arrive in our stores soon with a Spirit Jersey, headband and Loungefly backpack
You can catch a full replay of the presentation below:
https://youtu.be/sAgRgSmWEnc
- Opening on July 20th, Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Paris Resort will allow guests to discover a land with unexpected action – where the Avengers can drop in at any moment and recruit you to help them save the day. Look out for Black Panther, Thor and their fellow Avengers patrolling the streets. And be alert at all times because Marvel excitement may strike all around you when you least expect it.
- Avengers Campus will also be home to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where guests team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel to help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Guests can also partake in Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, where they can unleash their inner hero alongside Spidey himself, and use innovative new tech to sling your own web and catch all the Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc across the campus.