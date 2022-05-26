Disneyland Paris Shows Off New Merchandise on Fourth Edition of “Showtime Annual Pass”

Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders get all their news from Showtime Annual Pass, and the fourth edition of that show revealed several new merchandise items that are on their way.

What’s Happening:

On the fourth edition of the Showtime Annual Pass, a special show released by Disneyland Paris to update their annual passholders on the latest news and events, several new shopping and merchandise items were revealed in the Cote Boutiques section of the presentation.

Coming soon to the shelves of stores at the parks of the Disneyland Paris Resort:

2 Avengers Campus Marvel

Two new Rhinoshield phone covers that will be available later this summer at Avengers Campus

A new collection, "sPARKling", celebrating our 30th Anniversary will arrive in our stores soon with a Spirit Jersey, headband and Loungefly backpack

You can catch a full replay of the presentation below:

https://youtu.be/sAgRgSmWEnc