Hulu Enhances “Pride Never Stops” Campaign with Parade Live Streams and Content Premieres

In 2019, Hulu launched its “Pride Never Stops” campaign as a commitment to celebrating and amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices year-round. This year, in honor of Pride Month, the streaming platform continues that tradition by finding new and unique ways to elevate LGBTQIA+ stories and events as well as the incredible artists behind them.

As Hulu continues to diversify its live content offerings, for the first time ever, the platform will livestream both the Los Angeles and New York City Pride Parades to all Hulu subscribers.

Now, you don’t have to be in one of those two major cities in order to experience the joy and festivities of these iconic events.

Both parades will be available via the “Pride Never Stops” hub

Parade Live Streams:

The Los Angeles Pride Parade returns in person to Hollywood ! The parade will have numerous surprise celebrity hosts and appearances alongside KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz. The event will livestream on Hulu on Sunday, June 12 from 11:00am – 1:00pm PT.

! The NYC Pride March The NYC Pride March will livestream on Hulu on Sunday, June 26 from Noon – 3:00pm ET, and will be hosted by WABC’s Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion. The NYC Pride March will have surprise celebrity appearances and honorable mentions as the celebration makes its way down 5th Avenue and past the Stonewall National Monument, plus will feature live music and in-depth profiles of people who have made a difference in the community.



Content Premieres: