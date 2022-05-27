“LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation” Coming to Disney+

While we have heard about (and will continue to hear about through the weekend) many Star Wars projects in the pipeline at Star Wars Celebration 2022, we have been treated to news coming out of the LEGO Star Wars Universe.

Throughout the weekend, we have heard and will hear announcements for various projects in the world of Star Wars, and a new LEGO animated special is only the latest of these.

Coming directly to Disney+ LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation will reportedly take place after Episode 9, and see Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca taking a vacation after defeating Emperor Palpatine.

According to the panel that announced the new special, the characters will discover throughout the feature that other Star Wars characters have tried to take vacations, which apparently did not go well.

The new special will also feature a slew of Star Wars favorites, including C-3PO, Lando, Boba Fett, Rey, Poe, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rose, Jabba the Hutt, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Finn, Han Solo, Leia, and Palpatine. Characters Wick Cooper and Valeria from LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures are also set to make an appearance.

Musical numbers are said to be peppered throughout the special, including a cameo from none other than Weird Al Yankovic, who will be providing the voice for a character named Vic Vankoh.

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation is set to arrive on Disney+ on August 5th.