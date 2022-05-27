Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of May 30th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of May 30th-June 3rd:

Monday, May 30 – Guest Co-Host Ali Wentworth Debi Mazar ( The Pentaverate ) Chef Sunny Anderson Performance by Pia Toscano – special rendition of “God Bless America”

Tuesday, May 31 Eric Dane ( Euphoria ) Katrina Lenk ( Ozark ) Dr. Shana Lewis (Blueprint for bettering mental health)

Wednesday, June 1 Bowen Yang ( Fire Island Lauren Iannotti (Summer-cleaning every part of the home)

Thursday, June 2 Jane Lynch ( Funny Girl ) Anika Noni Rose Performance by David Foster and Katharine Mcphee

Friday, June 3 Marilu Henner ( Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All ) Noah Reid ( The Minutes )



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.