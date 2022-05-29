New “Star Wars” Merchandise Features “Andor,” Droids and the 45th Anniversary of “A New Hope”

Three new Star Wars merchandise collections have been released at the Disneyland Resort this weekend, in conjunction with Star Wars Celebration, happening at the nearby Anaheim Convention Center.

Star Wars: Andor

The first in-park merchandise for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars: Andor , has been released.

, has been released. We spotted the pin and shirt below at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney

The first teaser for this prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration

Droid Builders

A new line of Droid mugs, apparel and more are now available at the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Collection

The final collection celebrates the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, A New Hope .

. It uses both the pre-release logo in addition to concept art from legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie.

We spotted this collection at both the Star Wars Trading Post and Star Trader in Tomorrowland.