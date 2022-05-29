New “Star Wars” Merchandise Features “Andor,” Droids and the 45th Anniversary of “A New Hope”

Three new Star Wars merchandise collections have been released at the Disneyland Resort this weekend, in conjunction with Star Wars Celebration, happening at the nearby Anaheim Convention Center.
Star Wars: Andor
- The first in-park merchandise for the upcoming Disney+ original series, Star Wars: Andor, has been released.
- We spotted the pin and shirt below at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.
- The first teaser for this prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration, which is set to premiere August 31st on Disney+.
Droid Builders
- A new line of Droid mugs, apparel and more are now available at the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Collection
- The final collection celebrates the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, A New Hope.
- It uses both the pre-release logo in addition to concept art from legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie.
- We spotted this collection at both the Star Wars Trading Post and Star Trader in Tomorrowland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning