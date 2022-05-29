New “Star Wars” Merchandise Features “Andor,” Droids and the 45th Anniversary of “A New Hope”

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Three new Star Wars merchandise collections have been released at the Disneyland Resort this weekend, in conjunction with Star Wars Celebration, happening at the nearby Anaheim Convention Center.

Star Wars: Andor

  • The first in-park merchandise for the upcoming Disney+ original series, Star Wars: Andor, has been released.
  • We spotted the pin and shirt below at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.

Droid Builders

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Collection

  • The final collection celebrates the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, A New Hope.
  • It uses both the pre-release logo in addition to concept art from legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie.
  • We spotted this collection at both the Star Wars Trading Post and Star Trader in Tomorrowland.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning