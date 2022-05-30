Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” to Be Performed Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

According to Playbill, The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association will present a concert variation of the Oscar-winning West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, as part of The Music of Leonard Bernstein at the Hollywood Bowl.

What’s Happening:

Los Angeles Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will bring the score to life alongside the Philharmonic on July 12th and July 14th at 8:00 PM.

Dudamel—who conducted the score for the 2021 adaptation—will lead a performance of the beloved musical by Arthur Laurents, Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins while the 2021 film is projected on the Bowl’s big screens.

More on West Side Story:

Directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

, which adds new elements while staying mostly faithful to the original. West Side Story is now available to stream on Disney+