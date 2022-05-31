Disney Moves Disney+ Day 2022 to September to Align with D23 Expo

Over the past couple of years, Disney+ has celebrated its launch anniversary with new content, announcements and more — titling the event “Disney+ Day” last year. Now, it looks as though the streamer is mixing things up, revealing that their self-created holiday will move to September this year instead.

What’s Happening:

While Disney+ Day is “traditionally” celebrated on November 12th — marking the day the streamer launched in the United States —the 2022 edition will move to September 8th instead.

According to Disney, the shift is so that Disney+ Day can lead into the 2022 D23 Expo

The announcement of this new date came as Disney+ revealed the first piece of content that will arrive on this special day: Robert Zemekis’ Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

starring Tom Hanks. That film received a teaser trailer

In addition to that, the service promises reveals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

As we await this new Disney+ Day, you can look back at past Disney+ Day announcements