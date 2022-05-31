Yondu Funko Soda Descends on Entertainment Earth for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! A new Marvel Mary Poppins Yondu Soda figure has just arrived and will be the perfect addition to your Funko collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The assortment of Marvel inspired Funko Soda collectibles is quite impressive and a new figure is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

The Guardians of the Galaxy may have just experienced a Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

As the sometimes questionable, but well intentioned father figure for Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Yondu keeps the Guardians on their toes. Here he’s featured in a long duster coat and accessorized to the max for whatever hijinks await.

But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

For the Chase, Yondu is wearing his prototype fin that helps with signaling his deadly arrow to where it should travel.

Guests may purchase one (1) Yondu Soda figure.

This must-have collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

Guardians of the Galaxy Yondu Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

Funko Soda Fun:

Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.