C-3PO Funko Soda Now Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Today a fancy new Soda collectible landed on Entertainment Earth inspired by a classic character from Star Wars.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

You can never have too much Funko Soda! Star Wars fans can start making room in their collections for a beloved droid…”C-3PO. Human cyborg relations.”

The galaxy is full of characters of all factions and backgrounds, and now your vinyl collection can be too thanks to Funko. Their signature Soda figures include the fan favorite droid stylized in his iconic look.

One glance and there’s no doubt that the golden figure before you is C-3PO. Built by a young Anakin Skywalker, ‘3PO has been part of the family’s story since the beginning.

Here he is looking as serious as ever, even with a bit of wiring exposed.

Guests are limited to one (1) of C-3PO Funko Soda

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! This time our droid friend is featured with a red arm (I’m sure there’s a story there) just as he looks in The Force Awakens.

Please note the Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

The C-3PO Funko Soda is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

Star Wars C-3P0 Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

