Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose (Briefly) Discusses Upcoming “Princess and the Frog” Ride

Earlier today on Live with Kelly and Ryan, special guest Anika Noni Rose, the Disney Legend behind the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, may have spilled the beans regarding the long-awaited retheme of Splash Mountain coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

On today’s edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan , special guest Anika Noni Rose ( The Princess and the Frog) stopped by. While there, the actress also shared what it’s like to get the princess treatment at the parks, being able to skip the lines.

She also mentions that the former Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, now Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! Disney California Adventure

However, what is sure to catch everyone's attention from the interview is not her ability to line jump as a Disney Legend, but rather her response when Ryan Seacrest mentioned a new ride. Without naming names, the group is obviously talking about the long-awaited re-theme of Splash Mountain The Princess and the Frog- themed experience at both Walt Disney World Disneyland

Rose says that the new ride is coming in 2024, but says her involvement was early on in the development of the attraction and can't say any more before the ground will open up and suck her in, never to be seen again.

Official word from Disney is that only the new retheme to Splash Mountain is coming, but has yet to reveal an official date for the closure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World to allow for the work to be done and the iconic Disney Parks attraction to reopen with the new theme.

A statement from the Walt Disney Company given to Twitter user @ScottGustin

Disney has not shared much regarding the attraction since August of last year, when new artwork was shared as well as a video featuring many involved with the attraction discussing the project around a table.