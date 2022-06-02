New Restaurant Summer House on the Lake Coming to Disney Springs in 2023

With so many incredible dining options available, Disney Springs is the place to visit at Walt Disney World if you’re looking for a delicious meal. And it’s about to get even better as Summer House on the Lake will be coming in 2023.

Summer House Santa Monica is a restaurant with two existing locations – in Chicago and North Bethesda.

The Summer House Santa Monica offers the following description of the restaurant: The place where summer never ends! Located in Chicago, IL, and North Bethesda, MD, Summer House brings the sunshine all year round. The California-inspired menu, led by Chef Ben Goodnick, features simple ingredients sourced from local grower partnerships and sustainable products. Rosé is poured all day off the signature Rosé Cart, alongside an extensive wine and handcrafted cocktail list. And no matter the weather, the bright and airy vibes always fill the atmosphere. Whether you’re in for date night, a family get-together, or brunch with friends, summer is waiting for you on the other side.



You can find more information on the existing location here

For now, all we know for sure is that this new restaurant will be coming to Disney Springs in 2023.

However, the speculation seems to point to Summer House on the Lake being a replacement for the previously planned Beatrix Restaurant

Until we get some more details, you can check out Summer House Santa Monica’s Instagram account