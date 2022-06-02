PPG Enters Multi-Year Deal With Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

PPG has entered a multi-year parks alliance agreement with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, where paint and color play a dynamic role in bringing dreams to life for all who visit the world's most magical destination.

What’s Happening:

PPG today announced it has entered a multi-year parks alliance agreement with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, where paint and color play a dynamic role in bringing dreams to life for all who visit the world’s most magical destinations. The parks alliance agreement recognizes PPG as the Official Paint of Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

For the color-enthusiast consumer and the professional painter alike, there are no places like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, which offer a myriad of opportunities for PPG paints and coatings to be in full view as they add a pop of color to the façade of some of the most-famed streets in Florida and California while also providing a protective layer to surfaces where guests eat, play, stay and relax.

A wide variety of PPG paints and coatings products are on display throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, including: PPG PURE PERFORMANCE: an interior latex paint, formulated for excellent hide and with zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs), creates a super-powered coating fit for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway PPG ACRI-SHIELD MAX: a premium quality exterior paint that can be found on surfaces throughout Main Street, U.S.A., and Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Star Wars Matthews Paint: a total PPG paint solution proven to go the extra mile when applied to park attractions and fanciful facades. Applied on surfaces spanning Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios

These and a myriad of additional PPG products can be seen spreading cheer to guests exploring lands and galaxies alike, as over 30,000 unique paint colors developed by PPG play a role in enhancing the guest experience.

What They’re Saying:

Jaime Irick, vice president, PPG Architectural Coatings, U.S. and Canada: “Disney and PPG have over 50 years of rich history of collaborating, as both companies understand the fundamental importance of creating magical, inspirational and engaging spaces. This expanded relationship will allow us to strategically combine the experience of two well-known brands and supply PPG’s industry-leading expertise, services, resources and a variety of high-performing products to help enhance the Disney guest experience…The Disney experience is simply unparalleled, and we couldn’t be more proud of our ability to play a role in the curation of enchanting colors that make visiting their properties memorable. We look forward to playing the part of the Official Paints, Finishes and Coatings Provider of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort for years to come.”

Carlos Castro, vice president, Disney Corporate Alliances: "We're thrilled to enter into a parks alliance with PPG, expanding upon our decades-long relationship and years of teamwork. PPG is a known leader in providing innovative solutions in their industry and we look forward to our enhanced collaboration."

“We’re thrilled to enter into a parks alliance with PPG, expanding upon our decades-long relationship and years of teamwork. PPG is a known leader in providing innovative solutions in their industry and we look forward to our enhanced collaboration.” Doug Wagner, vice president, Engineering Services, at Walt Disney World Resort: “PPG paints are known for exceptional quality, and they color some of our signature immersive experiences which delight our guests as they make unforgettable memories with friends and families while visiting us. We are happy to continue our relationship with PPG and keep on creating special moments for guests and their families.”