Treats to Celebrate Pride Month at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

We have officially hit June, which means it is Pride Month. Disney is celebrating in many ways all around with some delicious treats available at both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Here are some of the new options, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Available at Alien Pizza Planet, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Pacific Wharf Cafe, Cappuccino Cart, and Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available June 10 through 30; Mobile Order available at select locations)

Pride Cookie: Mickey-shaped shortbread cookie dipped in white chocolate (New)

Plaza Inn (Available June 10 through 30)

Pride Cake: Rainbow sponge cake filled with white chocolate mousse, buttercream icing, and rainbow sprinkles

Disney California Adventure Park

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop (Available through June 30)

Celebration Sundae made with Ghirardelli’s signature handmade hot fudge and served in a delicious rainbow waffle bowl

Paradise Garden Grill (Available June 10 through 30)

Pride Cake: Rainbow sponge cake filled with white chocolate mousse, buttercream icing, and rainbow sprinkles

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available June 10 through July 4; Mobile Order available)

Pride Donut: Vanilla cake donut with rainbow sprinkles and heart hand chocolate decoration (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Holiday Cart (Available June 10 through July 4)

Pride Sugar Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie dipped in white chocolate and rolled in rainbow sprinkles with heart hand chocolate decoration (New)

Pride Pretzel Rods: Pretzel Rods dipped in white chocolate and topped with rainbow sprinkles (New)

Pride Crisped Rice Treat: Fruit-flavored crisped rice treat striped with white chocolate and topped with heart hand chocolate decoration (New)

Pride Cookie Shot with choice of milk, low fat milk, strawberry or chocolate milk or alcohol including Baileys Irish Cream, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Rum, Jameson Whiskey, or Rumchata (New)

Downtown Disney District

Sprinkles Cupcakes (Available June 13 through 26)

Pride Sprinkle Cupcake: Birthday cake-flavored cupcake filled with nonpareils, topped with strawberry frosting, and finished with a nonpareil rim

Rainbow Layer Cake: Festive cake features six colorful layers of vanilla cake with cream cheese frosting and carousel sprinkles

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available through June 30)

Rainbow Tataki: Sashimi-style salmon, tuna, and steamed shrimp served with seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi ponzu, tataki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds

Offerings Throughout Disneyland Resort (Available while supplies last; Mobile Order available at select locations)

Pride Parade Castle Tumbler (New)

Coming Soon! Scented Pride Cake Straw Clip (New)

Both available at the following:

Alien Pizza Planet

Plaza Inn

Red Rose Taverne

The Golden Horseshoe

Stage Door Café

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Award Wieners

Fairfax Market Fruit Cart

Studio Catering Truck

Pacific Wharf Café

Paradise Garden Grill

Corn Dog Castle

Outdoor Vending

GCH Holiday Cart

Coffee House

Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Park

Cheshire Café (Available through June 30)

Pride Key Lime Tart: Key lime tart with sweet whipped cream topped with a chocolate piece (New)

Outdoor Vending Throughout the Park (Available through June 30)

Mickey Pride Cake Pop: Confetti cake dipped in dark chocolate (New)

Mickey Pride Cake Pop: Confetti cake dipped in white chocolate (New)

EPCOT

Connections Café (Available through June 30)

Pride Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with pearl sugar (New)

Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe (Available through June 30)

Pride Cake: Almond frangipane cake layered with chocolate

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Available at ABC Commissary and Backlot Express (Available through June 30)

Pride Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade, topped with a red berry buttercream and garnished with rainbow sprinkles, rainbow glitter, and Mickey Pride ears (New)

Available at Rosie’s All-American Cafe and The Trolley Car Café (Available through June 30)

Pride Dome Mickey Hat: Whipped berry white chocolate cheesecake with a rainbow sparkle graham cracker cookie, glazed with a red-colored white chocolate shimmer mirror glaze, and topped with Mickey Pride ears (New)

Woody’s Lunch Box (Available through June 30)

Pride Lunchbox Tart: Guava-filled pastry coated in purple vanilla fondant topped with rainbow sprinkles, sour ribbon candy, and a blue chocolate Mickey (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Available at Restaurantosaurus, Flame Tree Barbecue, Pizzafari, and Creature Comforts (Available through June 30)

Pride Cupcake: Confetti vanilla cake, cotton candy mousse, vanilla buttercream, and a zebra rainbow-print white chocolate Mickey (New)

Nomad Lounge (Available through June 30)

Pride Cocktail: Absolut Citron Vodka, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Cruxland Gin, pineapple juice, sour mix, Chambord, a splash of Sprite, Blue Curaçao, and a glow cube (New)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available through June 30)

Jewel of Pride: Salted caramel butter popcorn mousse, dark chocolate chiffon cake, a mix of chocolate-covered pretzel with candy pecans pieces and white chocolate glaçage garnished with a chocolate ring and a rock candy (New)

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar (Available through June 30)

Simply Rainbow made with Simply Orange, Tito’s Vodka, blue curaçao, and grenadine

Sprinkles Cupcakes (Available June 13 through 26)

Pride Sprinkle Cupcake: Birthday cake-flavored cupcake filled with nonpareils, topped with strawberry frosting, and finished with a nonpareil rim

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop (Available through June 30)

Celebration Sundae made with Ghirardelli’s signature handmade hot fudge and served in a delicious rainbow waffle bowl

Gideon’s Bakehouse (Available through June 30)

Rainbow Crunch Cake Slice: Fluffy three-layer vanilla confetti cake covered with multi-colored marshmallow buttercream and laced with mega crunchy rainbow crumbs

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company (Available through June 30)

Throughout the month, add a ‘Love Is Love’ ripple art print to select beverages upon request!

Rainbow Donut: Sweet donut topped with vanilla rainbow frosting and crystal sugar sprinkles

STK (Available through June 30)

Rainbow Cheesecake: Cheesecake with cotton candy, raspberries, and chocolate popping candy

The Polite Pig (Available through June 30)

Pride & Passion Cooler: A refreshing frozen drink made with rum, apple pucker, and passionfruit puree, rimmed with rainbow sprinkles, garnished with pineapple leaves, and served with a rainbow-colored straw

Vivoli il Gelato (Available through July 31)

Pride Sangria Float: Strawberry, mango, pineapple, and blueberry sorbetto with Terre Di Bacco Prosecco and sparkling soda

Walt Disney World Resorts

Available at Multiple Resorts (Available through June 30)

Rainbow of Pride: Vanilla cake roll with lemon cheesecake filling, rainbow sprinkles, and white chocolate (New)

Available at the following:

World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Good’s Food to Go at Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla’s Island Grill (Available through June 30)

Pride Artisan Marshmallows: A rainbow of marshmallows with flavors of watermelon, blood orange, coconut, green apple, blue raspberry, and blueberry (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available through June 30)

Pride White Chocolate Lemon Madeleines: Lemon madeleines covered in a shimmering rainbow of white chocolate (New)

Available at Various Locations at Walt Disney World Resort

Mickey Cereal Treat: Crisped Rice Cereal Treat with Rainbow Sugar (Available through June 30)

Available at the following:

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Big Top Treats at Magic Kingdom Park

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs