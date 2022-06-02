Ways That Walt Disney World is Celebrating Pride Month

It is officially June, which means we have entered Pride Month. Walt Disney World is showing its pride all month long with different foods, photo opportunities, and walls all around the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney has always been LGBTQIA+ friendly all year long, so you know they're going to want to celebrate big.

What's Happening:

With Pride Month upon us, Walt Disney World is celebrating.

There are different merchandise items, photo opportunities, and specialty foods to celebrate the occasion.

All June Pride merchandise sales will also go to LGBTQIA+ organizations.

We were able to get photos, and there are lots of ways they are supporting this community.

There are multiple backdrops that are the perfect spots to share your pride.

There are also banners around the park that show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

If you are wanting some snacks to celebrate, visit Joffrey's. They have this beautiful rainbow donut for $4.99.

Make sure to take advantage of the Magic Shot opportunities around the resort. There will be so many available and If you visit Disney Springs