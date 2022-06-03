This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 5th-10th:

Sunday, June 5 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 7 pm EDT** Dax Shepard Darius Garland

Monday, June 6 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 26, 2022 Andy Garcia ( Father of the Bride ) Betty Gilpin ( Gaslit ) Musical Guest Angel Olsen

Tuesday, May 7 TBD

**Wednesday, June 8 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET ** Chris Pratt ( Jurassic Park: Dominion )

– ** Wednesday, June 8 Musical Guest Jack Johnson

Thursday, June 9 TBD

Friday, June 10 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET ** Chris Evans ( Lightyear

– – ** Friday, June 10 Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man Rupert Friend ( Obi-Wan Kenobi Musical Guests Kem ft. Rick Ross



