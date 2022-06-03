This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 5th-10th:
- Sunday, June 5 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 7 pm EDT**
- Dax Shepard
- Darius Garland
- Monday, June 6 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 26, 2022
- Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride)
- Betty Gilpin (Gaslit)
- Musical Guest Angel Olsen
- Tuesday, May 7
- TBD
- **Wednesday, June 8 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET**
- Chris Pratt (Jurassic Park: Dominion)
- Wednesday, June 8
- Musical Guest Jack Johnson
- Thursday, June 9
- TBD
- Friday, June 10 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET**
- Chris Evans (Lightyear)
- Friday, June 10
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Musical Guests Kem ft. Rick Ross
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.